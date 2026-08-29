Weak monsoon keeps dengue cases low in Panchkula

The weak monsoon in the region appears to have helped keep dengue cases low in Panchkula, with the district reporting only seven cases so far this year, health officials said.

Last year, until August 31, there were 19 dengue cases and six malaria cases in the district, according to official data. (HT File)

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Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Mukta Kumar said the seven cases reported till August 25 were scattered across different parts of the district, with no particular area emerging as a hotspot. Similarly, only seven malaria cases have been detected so far, which officials termed a positive sign.

Last year, until August 31, there were 19 dengue cases and six malaria cases in the district, according to official data.

The cases have been reported from Kalka, Pinjore, Surajpur, Old Panchkula and other parts of the city. A dedicated dengue ward with five to six beds has also been set up to treat patients, if required.

Dr Kumar advised residents to ensure that water does not accumulate in and around their homes, as stagnant water provides breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes that transmit dengue.

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{{^usCountry}} Health department teams are conducting door-to-door inspections of houses, markets and offices and issuing notices wherever mosquito larvae are found. The department is also taking the help of domestic breeder-checker volunteers for inspections. Vulnerable locations such as poultry farms, factories and other commercial establishments are also being checked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health department teams are conducting door-to-door inspections of houses, markets and offices and issuing notices wherever mosquito larvae are found. The department is also taking the help of domestic breeder-checker volunteers for inspections. Vulnerable locations such as poultry farms, factories and other commercial establishments are also being checked. {{/usCountry}}

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Municipal corporation officials said anti-mosquito fogging is being carried out across the district, particularly in densely populated areas and colonies considered vulnerable to dengue. A route chart and schedule have been prepared for the fogging operations. Kalka has been identified as a sensitive area due to the presence of several ponds.

Last year, Panchkula reported 62 dengue cases despite heavy monsoon rains. In 2024, the district had recorded 1,324 dengue cases and six deaths.

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Dengue is transmitted by the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds mainly in stagnant water. Cases generally increase during and after the monsoon season.