: Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babria on Wednesday alleged that maximum atrocities against Scheduled Caste people and other weaker sections of the society are committed during the BJP regime across the country.

Weaker sections across country suffer under BJP regime: Haryana Congress incharge

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing Scheduled Caste workers’ conference in Sonepat, Babria said that miscreants involved in committing atrocities are roaming freely in BJP-ruled states.

“The law and order has completely collapsed in Haryana, which has led to unemployment in the state because companies invest in areas where peace is being ensured,” he added.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan demanded caste survey in Haryana, accusing the BJP of opposing it.

“BJP-JJP are continuously attacking the welfare schemes of the poor. The coalition government could not spend ₹405 crore received from the Central government under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” he added.

He said the state government has merged 4,800 government schools, besides shutting down 498 schools.

“As many as 538 schools do not have toilets for girls, 1,047 schools do not have toilets for boys. This government has kept thousands of teacher posts vacant as part of a conspiracy,” he stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!