Weather update: Chandigarh sees coolest night in two months

With the monsoons coming to an end in Chandigarh, minimum temperature dipped to the lowest since July 15 on Monday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature dropped from 24.8°C on Sunday to 23.7°C on Monday. It is still 2.5°C above normal, but likely to reduce further. This is the lowest that the night temperature has been since July 15, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.7°C.

IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Night temperature will dip after monsoon withdraws, as humidity goes down and the sky remains clear at night. Northerly winds have also started blowing in the region, which are colder and can reduce temperature further.”

Conditions for the withdrawal of monsoons in the next couple of days are also developing in parts of Haryana and Punjab . However, it may be delayed by a few days in Chandigarh due to its proximity to Himachal Pradesh, where there are chances of rain for the next five days. As per Singh, light rain is also expected in Chandigarh and Panchkula for the next few days because of this.

Maximum temperature also dipped from 35.1°C on Sunday to 33.1°C on Monday, 0.3 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31°C and 33°C, while minimum temperature will remain around 25°C.

