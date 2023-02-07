Weather update: Gulmarg records 13 inch snow, rains lash other parts of J&K

Kashmir’s iconic ski resort Gulmarg received over 13 inches (35 cm) of snow while other parts of Jammu and Kashmir saw overnight rains, Met officials said on Monday.

While summer capital Srinagar received 5.2mm rain, winter capital Jammu saw 1mm rain, Banihal 9mm and Bhaderwah 3.6 mm rain.

Kupwara and Pahalgam recorded 5cm and 2cm of snow respectively. Met director Sonam Lotus said it has been raining in most places of Kashmir, including Srinagar, and a few places of Jammu, especially the Chenab valley.

Lotus said the weather will be cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, following which there will be three days of snowfall.

“From February 9 to 11, the weather is expected to be cloudy with possibility of light to moderate snow and rain at many places,” he said.

The minimum temperature in Kashmir improved owing to precipitation.

The Valley’s summer capital Srinagar recorded 1.8 degrees during the night, southern resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag recorded -0.2°C while it was -3.6°C in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

North Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara near Line of Control witnessed -0.3°C while it was 1.1°C in South Kashmir’s Kokernag and 1.4°C in Pampore’s Konibal.

Jammu division’s three of six weather stations - Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal – witnessed low temperatures of 3.8°C, 3.1°C and 4.2°C respectively. The winter capital Jammu city witnessed 11.9°C while it was 9.8°C in Kathua.