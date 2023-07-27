Chandigarh: Orientation programme on Indian knowledge system held at Government College of Education

A week-long orientation programme on “Indian knowledge system” was held at Government College of Education, Sector 20-D.

Tailored physical regime based on age, immunity, doshas, geographical location and food habits were discussed. (HT Photo)

The event that took place from July 21 to 27 was organised in collaboration with Lokayurved on “Healthy life education through Ayurveda and alternative therapies”. The programme was inaugurated by college principal Sapna Nanda, who welcomed resource persons Shampriyaa (Lokayurved key catalyst) and Captain Harveer Singh, a former army officer.

During the sessions, Shampriyaa talked about the concept of Vedas and focused on the scientific ways for a healthy life according to Ayurveda. Tailored physical regime based on age, immunity, doshas, geographical location and food habits were discussed.

Importance of an integral relationship between the physical and subtle body in shaping an individual’s mental and spiritual state was also focused upon. She motivated the participants to embrace traditional techniques like meditation, yoga and conscious breathing, as they empower individuals to develop a deeper understanding of their senses and to cultivate a sense of inner peace and harmony.

On the concluding day, Captain Harveer created awareness on preventive and therapeutic measures for lifestyle disorders and healing effects of massage therapy. He shared that massage was one of the oldest healing traditions. Singh talked about the physical benefits of massage, including reduced muscle tension, improved circulation, stimulation of the lymphatic system, reduction of stress hormones, increased joint mobility and flexibility, improved recovery of soft tissue injuries and heightened mental alertness.

Programme organiser and college dean AK Srivastava extended a formal vote of thanks to the resource persons. Neelam Paul, Suman Khokhar, Rajni Thakur, Ravinder Kumar, Sonika and Manish were the organising committee members.

