Chandigarh, "We felt relieved after our flight landed at the Mumbai airport," said Neeru Garg, a college principal from Punjab, who was among many Indians stranded in Sharjah following the joint Israel-US strike on Iran. West Asia conflict: Punjab college principal expresses relief after returning to India from Sharjah

Garg, the principal of SSD Girls College in Bathinda, said a flight carrying around 225 passengers from Dubai landed at the Mumbai airport early Thursday. Later, she and her husband reached the Chandigarh airport.

Garg, who was on a leisure trip to Dubai, was stranded in Sharjah without cash or essential medicines after Iran's strikes on the city led to airspace closure.

"Until our flight landed at the Mumbai airport, we were really worried," said Garg while speaking to reporters at the Chandigarh airport.

When we were at the Dubai airport, there were talks about missiles being fired. We were frightened. After our flight landed , we felt a sense of relief. Everybody in the flight was relieved," she said.

There was panic among Indians. We were thinking whether we could go back home or not, she said.

Garg, along with her husband, went on a five-day trip to Dubai on February 23. When they were to return after their trip, their flight from Sharjah to Amritsar was cancelled.

She had put out a video, narrating her ordeal and requesting the Centre and the Punjab government for their help in evacuation.

Garg also thanked the Sikh community for extending help to her.

"I salute the Sikh community. Without knowing me, they helped me a lot. I was quite surprised when I got numerous messages asking me to give an account number for transferring money. I was getting messages even from the US, Australia and London," she said.

She further said an old student of her also called her up and offered help.

Several international flights were cancelled because of the Middle East conflict. As a result, many Indians were stranded in Dubai and Sharjah.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a round-the-clock helpline number to assist Punjabis stranded in the affected countries following the joint Israel-US attack on Iran, assuring them all possible help.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Sunday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking an urgent meeting regarding the evacuation of stranded people in the countries affected by the conflict.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.