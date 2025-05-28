Wet spell in Himachal till June 2: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Shimla on Tuesday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely across Himachal Pradesh, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h), until June 2. A few spells of heavy rainfall are expected on May 31, while hailstorms are likely over parts of the mid hills on May 28, officials said (HT File)

According to MeT officials, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (50–60 km/h) are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur on May 28, and in Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur from May 29 to June 2.

Additionally, gusty winds (40–50 km/h) are expected at isolated locations in the Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts till June 2.

On May 28, light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur, and at a few places in Kinnaur, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti. Several areas in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan districts may also experience light to moderate rain.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places across the state on May 29 and 30. On May 31, many parts of the state may receive light to moderate rainfall, with a few spells of heavy rain likely over Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts.

The IMD’s Shimla office has also indicated no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours. However, maximum temperatures are likely to drop gradually by 2–3°C over the following 3–4 days. Minimum temperatures are expected to decrease gradually by 2–3°C in many parts of the state over the next 4–5 days.