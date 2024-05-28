 Wheat procurement in Haryana surpasses last year’s figures - Hindustan Times
Wheat procurement in Haryana surpasses last year’s figures

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 28, 2024 07:22 AM IST

This was revealed in the statewide report made available though the e-kharid portal of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department

Wheat procured in Haryana this rabi season has surpassed the figures of last year.

On May 15, the directorate of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department wrote to the Union government seeking an extension of procurement by a week, highlighting delayed harvesting and daily arrival of wheat by atleast 20,000 MT. (HT File Photo)
On May 15, the directorate of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department wrote to the Union government seeking an extension of procurement by a week, highlighting delayed harvesting and daily arrival of wheat by atleast 20,000 MT. (HT File Photo)

The government agencies have already purchased 71.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of wheat, exceeding the last year figure of 70.3 lakh MT, as per the statewide report made available through the e-kharid portal of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department.

According to the report, Sirsa tops the procurement chart with 8.52 lakh MT, followed by Karnal at 7.73 lakh MT, Jind 7.36 lakh MT, Fatehabad 6.86 lakh MT and Kaithal 6.74 lakh MT, where more than half of the purchase centres were set up.

Four agencies, namely food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, Hafed, Haryana warehousing corporation and Food Corporation of India (FCI) carried out the procurement at 414 purchase centres in the state, for the central pool.

In Haryana, about 25 lakh hectares are under the wheat crop and the estimated production of wheat is about 120 lakh MT, while the government had set a target to procure about 65 lakh MT as against 63 lakh MT during the 2023-24 season.

The procurement that started on April 1 in the state ended on May 22 after an extension of a week.

On May 15, the directorate of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department wrote to the Centre seeking an extension of procurement by a week, highlighting delayed harvesting and daily arrival of wheat by at least 20,000 MT.

Wheat procurement in Haryana surpasses last year's figures
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
