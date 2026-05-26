...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Where do you live?’ Class 8 boy’s innocent query to Himachal CM evokes smiles

Sukhu said the state government was introducing transformative changes in the education system and positive results would soon be visible

Published on: May 26, 2026 08:20 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
Advertisement

“Sir, where do you live?” asked a Class 8 student while interacting with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, leaving the gathering in splits at the newly upgraded CBSE Government Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla, on Monday. Replying to the student, Akshay Kumar, the CM said, “I live in Oak Over.” He faced a volley of questions regarding his personal and political life by students.

Chief minister meeting students at a government school in Chhota Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

“I have studied in this school from Class 1 to 10. You have benches. We used to sit on the floor,” said Sukhu as Kumar asked him about his studies.

Students pointed out that the school does not have a physics teacher and has only one political science teacher. Responding to this, the CM said, “Since the school has now been converted into a CBSE institution, all vacant posts would be filled before June 30 this year”. He added that students would now have access to a wider range of subjects under the CBSE curriculum.

Sukhu said the state government was introducing transformative changes in the education system and that positive results would be visible soon

Responding to another student, Aarav Thakur, about his favorite sport, he replied, “I actively participated in debate competitions and played hockey, cricket and handball. I had also captained a handball team and was fond of trekking.”

He said developing the tourism industry remains a key priority of the state government and concerted efforts are being undertaken to transform Himachal Pradesh into a world class tourist destination.

He said that infrastructure should be developed in a manner that tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh stay for at least 8 to 10 days.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Where do you live?’ Class 8 boy’s innocent query to Himachal CM evokes smiles
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Where do you live?’ Class 8 boy’s innocent query to Himachal CM evokes smiles
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.