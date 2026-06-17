WHO withdraws from immunisation operations in Punjab, health dept takes over

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has formally withdrawn from direct immunisation operations against vaccine-preventable diseases (diphtheria, polio, and measles) in Punjab. All responsibilities have been transferred to the state’s health department.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has formally withdrawn from direct immunisation operations against vaccine-preventable diseases (diphtheria, polio, and measles) in Punjab. All responsibilities have been transferred to the state’s health department. (Representational image)

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This withdrawal is a nationwide measure. Multiple sources in the Punjab health department and WHO have confirmed to HT that WHO has shut down most of its field units in Punjab and handed over surveillance records, logistics and technical responsibilities to the state authorities.

The VPD programme, which covers surveillance of diseases such as polio, diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DPT), and measles-rubella (MR), was earlier being monitored by WHO teams in close coordination with the state health department. The official communication stated that Punjab earlier had five WHO units supporting surveillance activities across the state. Of these, four district-level WHO units have already been shut down, necessitating the transfer of documents, records and logistics to district health authorities.

Health department officials said that surveillance activities will continue uninterrupted despite WHO’s exit. They said the state has strengthened its internal mechanisms to ensure timely reporting, monitoring and investigation of vaccine-preventable diseases.

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{{^usCountry}} Punjab placed in Phase 2 of transition process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab placed in Phase 2 of transition process {{/usCountry}}

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According to an official communication issued by the directorate of health and family welfare, Punjab has been placed in Phase 2 of the transition process, under which VPD surveillance responsibilities have been shifted from WHO’s National Public Health Support Network (NPSN) to the state health machinery.

The letter states that staff from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Immunisation Branch have already undergone two-day capacity-building training and that all technical activities related to VPD surveillance would now be handled by district immunisation officers and district surveillance officers.

A senior health official, confirming the development, told HT that the transition has effectively been completed. “Our officers are now conducting surveillance under the VPD programme. The necessary training was imparted over the last few months, and the handover of records and technical responsibilities has already taken place,” the official said.

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Sources familiar with the development said that Punjab was among the states included in the second phase of WHO’s withdrawal process. Similar transitions are reportedly underway in other parts of the country as WHO gradually scales back its operational role and shifts responsibilities to state governments.

Move linked to US aid freeze

According to sources in WHO, the move is linked to funding constraints faced by international public health programmes following reductions in support from the United States Agency for International Development. Sources indicated that WHO is expected to substantially wind down these operational activities across India over the coming year, with state health departments assuming full responsibility for surveillance and monitoring functions.