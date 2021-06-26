Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will file FIR against Rahul, Jakhar, SIT for conspiring against Badals: SAD
chandigarh news

Will file FIR against Rahul, Jakhar, SIT for conspiring against Badals: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday said they will file a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and the special investigation team (SIT) for alleged “political interference” in the Kotkapura firing case as part of a conspiracy to implicate former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal leaders addressing a press conference in Amritsar.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday said they will file a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and the special investigation team (SIT) for alleged “political interference” in the Kotkapura firing case as part of a conspiracy to implicate former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, the former minister said, “Jakhar let the cat out of the bag by announcing that Rahul Gandhi had issued orders to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to frame the Badal family in the sacrilege case. The vigilance department is practically running the SIT by deputing its officers in the SIT. The vigilance officials are part of the conspiracy and should also be booked.”

“We will demand that the officials concerned be booked for disobeying the orders of the high court which specified that only the three-member SIT should be associated with the probe,” he said.

Even as the SIT is probing the Kotkapura firing case, it is deliberately taking up the sacrilege case in its investigation, he added.

SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha demanded that Jakhar, state cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa besides senior AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders should be subjected to lie detector test to ascertain how many times they talked to then IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap who led a politically motivated probe into the Kotkapura firing incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP