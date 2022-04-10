Will formulate a complaint redressal system: Ludhiana police chief

Twenty-one years after he started his career from the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma took charge as the Ludhiana commissioner of police on Saturday.

Taking up the baton as Ludhiana’s police chief, Sharma said efforts will be made to detect and prevent crime in the city, and top-most priority will be accorded to redressing people’s grievances. “I will formulate a redressal system to address all complaints, ”he said, adding that the focus will be on the security of senior citizens, and protecting children in labour quarters from sexual assault.

“We will focus on categorisation and surveillance of criminals. Crackdown on drugs will be intensified, and efforts will be made to wipe out the blight from the commissionerate,” said Sharma, who is a gold-medalist doctor also holds an MD in medicine.

The 2001-batch IPS officer said life had come a full circle for him as he had started his career from Ludhiana 21 years ago when he was posted as assistant superintendent of police.

“All-out efforts will be made to solve the city’s traffic problems and the traffic management plan of the commissionerate will be reviewed. Senior officials of the traffic wing will be deployed on field to ensure there are no traffic snarls, and the police control room will be made more responsive for dealing with exigencies,” he said.

Sharma said, “Public dealing at police stations will be strengthened and police officers will be held accountable. Adequate focus will be laid on good, responsive and transparent policing, for which feedback will be taken from the public. We will also identify places prone to snatching as they are often directly connected to drug peddling.”

The new commissioner of police also announced initiatives to ensure the well-being of police personnel and their families. “This is just the beginning, I will study all crucial issues faced by the city and ensure their timely resolution. Thought we are short staffed, but we will formulate a strategy with the available workforce,” he added.