Will formulate a complaint redressal system: Ludhiana police chief
Twenty-one years after he started his career from the city, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma took charge as the Ludhiana commissioner of police on Saturday.
Taking up the baton as Ludhiana’s police chief, Sharma said efforts will be made to detect and prevent crime in the city, and top-most priority will be accorded to redressing people’s grievances. “I will formulate a redressal system to address all complaints, ”he said, adding that the focus will be on the security of senior citizens, and protecting children in labour quarters from sexual assault.
“We will focus on categorisation and surveillance of criminals. Crackdown on drugs will be intensified, and efforts will be made to wipe out the blight from the commissionerate,” said Sharma, who is a gold-medalist doctor also holds an MD in medicine.
The 2001-batch IPS officer said life had come a full circle for him as he had started his career from Ludhiana 21 years ago when he was posted as assistant superintendent of police.
“All-out efforts will be made to solve the city’s traffic problems and the traffic management plan of the commissionerate will be reviewed. Senior officials of the traffic wing will be deployed on field to ensure there are no traffic snarls, and the police control room will be made more responsive for dealing with exigencies,” he said.
Sharma said, “Public dealing at police stations will be strengthened and police officers will be held accountable. Adequate focus will be laid on good, responsive and transparent policing, for which feedback will be taken from the public. We will also identify places prone to snatching as they are often directly connected to drug peddling.”
The new commissioner of police also announced initiatives to ensure the well-being of police personnel and their families. “This is just the beginning, I will study all crucial issues faced by the city and ensure their timely resolution. Thought we are short staffed, but we will formulate a strategy with the available workforce,” he added.
-
Six police personnel suspended in Ludhiana
Six police personnel, including an inspector and five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), deputed in Ludhiana Rural and Khanna were suspended on Saturday. ASI Gurmeet Singh deputed at Jodhan police station has been suspended for poor investigations of a cases he was handling, and not filing final reports in the court. Deputed at police station City 2 of Khanna, ASI Major Singh has been suspended for faulty investigation in an assault case.
-
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress president
In a generational shift, the Congress high command on Saturday appointed firebrand young face of the party and Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief. The party also appointed seniormost leader of the party and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa as the new Congress Legislature Party leader in the state assembly. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was asked to resign as the PPCC chief remained the transport minister in the Charanjit Singh Channi government.
-
Rising mercury, pest attack have kinnow growers worried in Punjab
Unusually warm weather since March — with day temperatures touching 41C, five to seven notches above normal — and widespread attack of citrus psyllid pest have left kinnow growers and horticulture experts worried as orchards in Punjab's south Malwa belt are seeing drastic fruit shedding in the initial stage of growth. Punjab leads the country in the cultivation of kinnow, with Fazilka district's Abohar belt alone contributing up to 60% to the state's total production.
-
Ludhiana | Government schoolteacher booked for harassing student
Four months after a government school teacher harassed a Class 10 student during her first term examination in December, the police booked the accused on Saturday. The accused, Gurjit Singh of Katba village of Barnala, had jotted down his mobile number on the student's question paper and written “call me.” The police investigated the matter for two months on the student's complaint and lodged an FIR at the Sadar Raikot police station.
-
Medicine shortage at OOAT centres in Punjab leaves patients in the lurch
A severe shortage of medicine in the Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics of Punjab has left thousands of patients in a quandary. Amritsar warehouse, which supplies the medicine to the government-run centres of seven districts of Punjab, has been left with zero stock while private players are ruling the roost.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics