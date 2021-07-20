Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will give back power to people of Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu
chandigarh news

Will give back power to people of Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Accompanied by one of the four working presidents and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra and Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini, Sidhu paid tributes to the freedom fighter at the museum in his village
By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The rain was no deterrent as newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kuljit Singh Nagra, one of the four working presidents, hold up a portrait of Dalit leader Dr BR Ambedkar after visiting the museum at Bhagat Singh’s native village of Khatkar Kalan on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu got a rousing reception from supporters as he visited Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, en route to Amritsar on Tuesday.

Accompanied by one of the four working presidents and Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra and Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini, Sidhu paid tributes to the freedom fighter at the museum in his village. He was at Khatkar Kalan for half an hour before heading for his home district of Amritsar.

Also read: Top tasks for Sidhu: Building bridges with Capt, putting Cong’s house in order

Addressing the press, he began by paying tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. “I have come here to seek guidance and awaken the spirit of truth and rights among every Punjabi and Congress worker.”

Sidhu said that the Punjab model will make the state prosperous again and put it on the right track. “The 18-point programme released by the Congress high command will pave the way for people to be shareholders of power. Let the power given by the people be returned to them in the form of development,” Sidhu said.

Farmers show black flags

While Sidhu’s supporters waited near Khatkar Kalan on the Chandigarh-Jalandhar highway to greet his motorcade since morning despite the rain, a group of 20 farmers landed up near the Bhagat Singh museum and tried to show him black flags. They later said they wanted to confront him over the Congress poll promises for farmers. The police kept the protesters at bay till Sidhu left the venue

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue

Woman fashions ‘jean suspenders’ for her injured horse and tweeple are impressed
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP