...
...
Next Story

Will hold Abohar mayoral polls within a week, Punjab tells HC

The high court appointed senior advocate Sandeep Goyal as observer and directed the Abohar deputy commissioner to give at least 48 hours’ notice before convening the meeting

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 08:43 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Punjab government on Thursday assured the high court that elections to the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor of the Abohar municipal corporation will be held within a week.

The petitioners submitted that although July 10 was notified as the election date, the meeting was postponed citing “unforeseen circumstances.” (Shutterstock)
The petitioners submitted that although July 10 was notified as the election date, the meeting was postponed citing “unforeseen circumstances.” (Shutterstock)

The undertaking was given during the hearing of a petition filed by 28 newly elected councillors seeking directions to the state to conduct mayoral elections.

The civic polls for the 50-member House were held on May 29. The petitioners submitted that although July 10 was notified as the election date, the meeting was postponed citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

The petitioners alleged that despite enjoying a majority, the election was deferred in an ‘undemocratic manner.’

The plea further claimed, “The state machinery is being abused to encourage horse trading as the petitioners are presently in majority and that the petitioners, even today, apprehend that they shall be involved in false criminal cases to prevent them from exercising their franchise.”

During the hearing, the state denied the allegations and assured the court that the election meeting would be convened within a week and would be videographed.

“We further hold that the state shall remain bound by the aforesaid statement made before us and ensure that the measures stated before us, as above, are observed by the state,” the court said.

In a separate but related matter, the state government also assured the HC that polls to elect the president of Fazilka municipal council would be conducted within a week.

The plea, filed by Suresh Kumar and others, sought directions to the state to convene a meeting of the newly elected members to elect the president and vice-president.

The court has appointed advocate Ranvijay Singh as observer at the petitioner’s request, who will be paid 1.25 lakh by them.

 
civic polls
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Will hold Abohar mayoral polls within a week, Punjab tells HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe