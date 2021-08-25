Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Will restore old pension scheme for govt employees if voted to power: AAP
chandigarh news

Will restore old pension scheme for govt employees if voted to power: AAP

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will restore the old pension scheme for government employees if voted to power in the assembly elections early next year
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (2L) with others during a protest in Patiala on Tuesday.

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will restore the old pension scheme for government employees if voted to power in the assembly elections early next year.

Joining the state-level protest of government employees and pensioners, Cheema said their demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme will be included in the AAP’s poll manifesto. “It is the right of an employee to get pension on retirement. It is not charity. The Congress government should immediately restore the old scheme,” Cheema said.

Ajay Dutt, AAP legislator from Delhi who accompanied Cheema in support of the employees’ demands, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital was the first in the country to restore the old pension scheme.

The AAP leaders said the Congress government in Punjab has robbed lakhs of employees of their right to pension by implementing anti-employee recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission and stripped them of their jobs in the name of departmental restructuring.

RELATED STORIES

The protest also got support from farm union leaders, who got miffed with the organisers for inviting representatives of political parties.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan left the stage when the AAP leaders joining the protest. “We can’t share stage with political parties. They should only support to protest from outside in the future,” he said.

According to the new pension scheme, the government employees recruited after 2004 are not entitled for pension after retirement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dr Pyare Lal Garg, the social, health activist known for his ‘outspoken’ nature

Murder case: HC restrains CBI judge from pronouncing verdict against Ram Rahim

Amarinder okays hike in sugarcane prices, farmers end rail, road blockades

HC disposes of plea from Khemka on Central government empanelment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP