Will start 42 doorstep services from Gurpurb, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the state government will start 42 citizen-centric services at the doorstep of the people from Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 27. A doctor being honoured by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during Government Medical College (GMC) Centennial celebration in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Mann, who was in the city to attend Government Medical College (GMC) three-day long centennial celebrations on Friday, said that in a major push to medical education in the state, his government has decided to construct 16 new medical colleges in the coming five years.

“This will enhance the total tally of medical colleges in the state to 25,” Mann said. Announcing to develop Punjab as ‘a hub of medical tourism’, the CM said that by January 26, all the hospitals in the state from tehsil and district level will be equipped with X-ray machines.

The college was established as a medical school in 1864 in Lahore (then British India) and was shifted to Amritsar in 1920. The school was upgraded to a medical college in 1943.

The college, spread over 165 acres, is affiliated with the Baba Farid University of Medical Sciences (BFUMS), Faridkot.

GMC Principal Dr Rajiv Devgan said the celebrations would include a continuous medical education (CME) session and a cultural show.

On Friday, the CM honoured distinguished alumni Dr Satwant Singh and Dr Randhir Sood with lifetime achievement awards.

The CM also dedicated the OPD Block and OT Complex in the State Cancer Institute, Radiation Therapy Block, Senior Resident Hostel Block, Nursing Hostel Block, Boys Hostel and Auditorium in E Hospital Project as a part of the centennial programme.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh was also present on the occasion.