Will take Himachal to new heights in next five years, says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday called upon the Indian Youth Congress and the National Student’s Union of India to work hard with utmost devotion and discipline so that the Congress could be re-established in the nation.

Sukhu addressed felicitation functions in New Delhi and also paid tributes to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi. He said the future belongs to the Congress and everyone should learn from past defeats and move forward.

He said it was the ideology of the Congress which has given a common worker the post of chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister said in the next five years, the Congress government in Himachal would establish new dimensions of development. He said that the state government would fulfil all promises it made and provide transparent, sensitive and clean administration.

Sukhu, meanwhile, also called on former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in New Delhi. Later in the day, Sukhu also met Deepa Das Munshi, former MP and former minister of state, and chairperson of the Himachal Congress screening committee.