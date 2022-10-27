Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Winter is coming! Chandigarh residents take out warm clothes

Winter is coming! Chandigarh residents take out warm clothes

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:06 AM IST

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s minimum temperature fell from 14.3°C on Tuesday to 14.2°C on Wednesday, 1.6°C below normal. Due to sunny conditions in the afternoon, the maximum temperature went up slightly from 30.3°C on Tuesday to 31.1°C on Wednesday, at normal

With mercury continuing on its downward trend as winter approaches, city residents have started switching to warmer, full-sleeved clothes. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With mercury continuing on its downward trend as winter approaches, city residents have started switching to warmer, full-sleeved clothes.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s minimum temperature fell from 14.3°C on Tuesday to 14.2°C on Wednesday, 1.6°C below normal. Due to sunny conditions in the afternoon, the maximum temperature went up slightly from 30.3°C on Tuesday to 31.1°C on Wednesday, at normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 32°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 15°C and 16°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP