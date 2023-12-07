Winter session Haryana: Cong to raise hooch deaths, sexual harassment of girl students in House

Former Haryana chief minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress legislators have submitted adjournment and calling attention notices on the hooch deaths in Yamunanagar and Ambala and sexual exploitation of girl students in Uchana for the upcoming three-day winter assembly session.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leader of opposition who chaired a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Wednesday said while the party has submitted adjournment and calling attention notices on more than 24 issues for the assembly session, the BJP-JJP government is only completing a formality by calling a short three-day session.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“The government has no answers to the people’s questions and on their failures,’’ Hooda said.

The CLP leader said that party MLAs were prepared to raise issues like deteriorating law and order situation, shortage of doctors in hospitals, increasing corruption and declining education levels in the assembly.

“The paper leak, veterinary surgeon recruitment scam, compensation for crops, non-purchase of paddy and other crops at minimum support price, shortage of fertilisers and seeds, migration of youth due to unemployment, deleting names of below the poverty line beneficiaries are among many issues to be discussed in the House,’’ Hooda said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former CM said “shameful” statements of the agriculture minister about farmers, and the health minister not attending files of his department will also be raised in the assembly session.