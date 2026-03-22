Witerati | Of poetry in anklets, poppies and peace

When against the stark dark canvas of war, hate, stumbling D-Street stocks and tumbling stocks of oil and gas, there is staged a poignant portrayal of Tagore’s poetic muse, it feels like a resplendent red rose blossoming upon the gloomy wings of a cumulonimbus. Shovana Narayan brought to life the legend of Kadambari through an evocative nritya performance. (HT)

Through the narrative of nritya, the legend of Kadambari, the muse of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, was richly revisited recently by Padmashri Shovana Narayan and her repertory Asavari. The danseuse’s retelling was as refreshing as the spring rain that scoffed its snout at summer.

Breathing life into the mystique-wrapped muse that was Kadambari, through the pulsating poetry that is her kathak, Narayan gifted connoisseurs of culture just the diversion which was needed from ‘Breaking News’ blokes barking bulletins of hate and horror from war zones. Much better is this visual vocabulary of blood red on alta-adorned feet rather than the blitzkrieg of blood red from war zones. It became a moment of Tagore meets Tagore when Sharmila Tagore stepped on stage to light the ceremonial lamp. The dimpled face of a greying “Kashmir Ki Kali” lit a million lamps in a houseful of hearts.

Married to Gurudev’s older brother Jyotirindranath, Kadambari’s beauty and brains inspired much of the Nobel Laureate’s poetry, prose and art.

That art can translate into a tool of support and solidarity for the war-affected is borne out by another recent emblematic moment. An initiative, “Art Show for Remembrance”, held recently by the Ukrainian Embassy in India to commemorate the anniversary of the conflict and to show solidarity with the war-hit, tossed up unforgettable imagery.

Art asserted its narratives of sense, sanity and sensitising. Art amplified its role as a peace ambassador through this painting workshop and other initiatives like photo show “Eyes of War”.

Canvases of conflict

Ukrainian artist Natalie Ovsiienko led in lending hues of hope and healing upon the canvas where there bloomed the rich red poppy. This is the Ukrainian symbol of sacrifice and memory for casualties of conflict and the crusade for freedom.

Art with its visual vocabulary of peace bloomed on the current canvas of hate and war. A sea of poppies stamped on collages of conflict. Bloodshed on the one hand. Blood red on the other.

While there were the metaphorical poppies blooming at some places, elsewhere the feisty March sun was causing promenades and patios of tulips to wither. Suddenly, there came freak spring showers to save sapping flora.

How Mother Earth springs and sings its own songs of survival. How Art’s brushstrokes build bridges of bonding beyond borders of war. How Mother Nature’s narratives nudge home the message that it is not a prisoner of war, not a captive of the climate of conflict. What with the Oriental Pied Hornbill from the Himalayas relocating or migrating to dusty Dilli, it too flaps a reminder of faraway displacements, of migrations mapping out in war zones.

The curious case of “Phir Bhi Hornbill Hai Hindustani”.

(chetnakeer@yahoo.com)