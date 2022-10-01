The 120.6 mm rain on September 24 during the tail end of monsoon pushed the month’s total precipitation to 215.9 mm, making it the wettest September since 2018, when 319.4 mm rain was recorded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not just that, it was also the second wettest month of monsoon this year, right after July that saw 473.3 mm showers, as per figures shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Towards the end of the month, a prolonged low pressure area from the Bay of Bengal interacted with an active Western Disturbance, which led to unseasonal heavy rains.”

With 215.9 mm rain, Chandigarh saw wettest Sept since 2018

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About the weather ahead, Singh said, “Because the monsoon has withdrawn now, sultry weather conditions will reduce as humidity lowers gradually and more comfortable weather will make its way in. Also, temperature will stay on the lower side in the morning and at night, but the day temperature will fall only towards the beginning of winter.”

While rain will reduce hereon, due to a Western Disturbance, some rain is expected from October 5 onwards.

On Friday, the maximum temperature went up slightly from Thursday’s 33.1°C to 33.2°C, still 0.2 degree below normal. But the minimum temperature rose from 22.3°C to 23.6°C, 3.3 degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 33°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 24°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}