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With 369 e-buses, Chandigarh set to expand fleet

Officials informed that 397 buses are operational within the city, while 269 buses ply on inter-state routes. Of these, 139 are electric buses

Published on: May 15, 2026 08:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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With 369 new buses in the pipeline, Chandigarh is set to expand its electric bus fleet, chief secretary Rajesh Prasad said on Thursday. Prasad chaired a review meeting of the transport department, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) and the State Transport Authority (STA).

As many as 41 e-buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme are expected to be inducted by June this year.

Officials informed that 397 buses are operational within the city, while 269 buses ply on inter-state routes. Of these, 139 are electric buses. Another 41 e-buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme are expected to be inducted by June this year. In addition, procurement of 328 more e-buses has been initiated through Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The chief secretary directed officials to ensure timely infrastructure readiness, including charging facilities.

Prasad asked CTU to optimise routes, enhance operational efficiency and improve public outreach to make public transport more accessible and commuter-friendly.

He also called for strict implementation of the “Safe Transportation Policy for Students” (STRAPS), aimed at ensuring safety of schoolchildren. He also directed the early integration of panic alert systems in public transport with the emergency response system (ERSS-112) in coordination with Chandigarh Police.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / With 369 e-buses, Chandigarh set to expand fleet
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / With 369 e-buses, Chandigarh set to expand fleet
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