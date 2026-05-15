With 369 e-buses, Chandigarh set to expand fleet

With 369 new buses in the pipeline, Chandigarh is set to expand its electric bus fleet, chief secretary Rajesh Prasad said on Thursday. Prasad chaired a review meeting of the transport department, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) and the State Transport Authority (STA).

As many as 41 e-buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme are expected to be inducted by June this year.

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Officials informed that 397 buses are operational within the city, while 269 buses ply on inter-state routes. Of these, 139 are electric buses. Another 41 e-buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme are expected to be inducted by June this year. In addition, procurement of 328 more e-buses has been initiated through Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The chief secretary directed officials to ensure timely infrastructure readiness, including charging facilities.

Prasad asked CTU to optimise routes, enhance operational efficiency and improve public outreach to make public transport more accessible and commuter-friendly.

He also called for strict implementation of the “Safe Transportation Policy for Students” (STRAPS), aimed at ensuring safety of schoolchildren. He also directed the early integration of panic alert systems in public transport with the emergency response system (ERSS-112) in coordination with Chandigarh Police.

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{{^usCountry}} Besides, officials have been asked to promote the use of authorised registered vehicle scrapping facilities and create awareness among vehicle owners about incentives offered for scrapping old vehicles. Strict action has been ordered against unauthorised roadside scrapping units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, officials have been asked to promote the use of authorised registered vehicle scrapping facilities and create awareness among vehicle owners about incentives offered for scrapping old vehicles. Strict action has been ordered against unauthorised roadside scrapping units. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reviewing infrastructure initiatives, Prasad directed early operationalisation of the Automated Inspection and Fitness Certification Centre to bring transparency in vehicle fitness testing and reduce manual intervention. He also emphasised making the Regional Driving Training Centre functional at the earliest to promote safe driving practices. He called for expeditious steps for creation of 48 posts in the STA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing infrastructure initiatives, Prasad directed early operationalisation of the Automated Inspection and Fitness Certification Centre to bring transparency in vehicle fitness testing and reduce manual intervention. He also emphasised making the Regional Driving Training Centre functional at the earliest to promote safe driving practices. He called for expeditious steps for creation of 48 posts in the STA. {{/usCountry}}

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