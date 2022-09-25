With 69.5 mm rain, Chandigarh records wettest September day since 2018

The city recorded 69.5 mm rain on Saturday, making it the wettest September day since 2018, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The 69.5 mm rain was second only to 77.7 mm rain recorded on September 23, 2018, four years ago.

Saturday was also the wettest monsoon day this year since July 14 when 60 mm rain was recorded. The incessant showers on Saturday took the September rain tally to 143.7 mm, close to the normal value of 145.2 mm, after below average rain through most of the month.

Overall, there has been 826 mm rain during the monsoon this year, just 2% below the normal of 845.7 mm, as per IMD.

At 493.3 mm, the maximum rain this monsoon was recorded in July, which also recorded the wettest day of the year with 97 mm showers on the intervening night between July 5 and 6.

In comparison, 159.1 mm rain was recorded in August, whose wettest day was August 14, with 51 mm rain, lower than the wettest day of September so far.

What’s causing the unseasonal rain

On why it was raining this much in September end when monsoon’s withdrawal was expected, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has been affecting the region for the past few days and has persisted longer than we expected. It has been joined by a Western Disturbance, leading to the incessant rain on Saturday.”

Chances of more rain will continue till Monday afternoon, which will be followed by cloudy weather and possibly monsoon’s withdrawal by the end of the week.

Mercury plunges to 25.8°C, lowest since March 5

The unabating rain also caused the day temperature to drop from 29.2°C on Friday to 25.8°C on Saturday, 7.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 25.6°C in March before summer began.

However, records for the coldest September day weren’t readily available.

The minimum temperature also dipped from 24.8°C to 23.8°C, 3.2 degrees above normal, leading to an only two-degree gap between the day and night temperature on Saturday.

Power outages, waterlogging return

Power outages were the order of the day in various parts of the tricity, with residents of Zirakpur complaining of frequent power cuts since Friday night.

In Panchkula, residents of some sectors complained of 5-6 hour cuts, leading to major inconvenience. Even in Mohali, power was wiped out in several sectors, leading to outages for up to four hours.

Chandigarh chief engineer CB Ojha said, “The rain led to some short-circuits, which were promptly fixed.”

Waterlogging on roads made matters worse, affecting office-goers’ journey back home and ruining residents’ weekend plans.

Two trees collapse in Chandigarh

Due to the rain, two trees also collapsed in the afternoon in Chandigarh. These included one near the Judicial Academy in Sector 43 and another near Rock Garden. But no injuries were reported.