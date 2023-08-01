Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / With 738.7 mm rain in July, Chandigarh braved its wettest month of all time

With 738.7 mm rain in July, Chandigarh braved its wettest month of all time

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Aug 01, 2023 02:03 AM IST

According to IMD officials, the rain in July this year was 170% surplus from normal; of the total rain in the month, 531.6 mm was recorded in just 48 hours between July 8 and July 10 in Chandigarh

The city endured a staggering 738.7 mm rainfall in July, the highest recorded in any month in its history, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

For 19 years, the record was held by August 2004, when Chandigarh had received 718 mm showers. Now pushed to the second spot, it’s followed by 675.5 mm rain in August 1971, 52 years ago.

Until this year, ever since 1953, the monthly rain in July had crossed the 600 mm mark only in 1994, when 602.1 mm rain was logged. In contrast, July 2016 was the driest in the last 10 years, with only 131.1 mm rain, a deficit of 54%.

July 9 was wettest day in city’s history

According to IMD officials, the rain in July this year was 170% surplus from normal. Of the total rain in the month, 531.6 mm was recorded in just 48 hours between July 8 and July 10.

With a never-seen-before 302.2 mm rain, July 9 became the wettest day in the city since 1953, when IMD started maintaining data for the city. The heavy showers had left a trail of destruction in the region, causing flooding, damaging roads and drains, and uprooting trees.

In all, 826.6 mm rain has been registered this monsoon season, from June onwards.

Relief expected in August

According to Dr Manmohan Singh, director, IMD Chandigarh, monsoon in August 2023 was expected to be below normal. This prediction is based on the prevailing weak El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific region.

As per IMD officials, a Western Disturbance is still active in the region. Hence, chances of rain will continue in the coming days as well. The city can expect more rainfall from August 2 onwards.

Meanwhile, amid overcast skies, the maximum temperature went up from 34.7°C on Sunday to 35.2°C on Monday, two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 27°C to 27.1°C, which is normal for this time of the year.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 34°C and 36°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

Tuesday, August 01, 2023
