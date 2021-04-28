With 84 fatalities, Haryana breaks Covid-related death record

With 11,931 fresh Covid-19 cases and 84 fatalities on Tuesday, Haryana continued shattering its per day grim records pertaining to the widespread surge of the virus.

The new cases and fatalities on Tuesday eclipsed the tally of Monday when the state saw 11,504 new cases and 75 deaths. Even on Sunday, 10,985 new infections and 64 deaths were recorded in Haryana.

According to the health bulletin, Gurugram and Faridabad accounted for at least 42% of total 11,931 new cases detected across state on Tuesday.

Active cases climbed to 84,129, and 7,184 patients recovered on Tuesday despite the state reporting the highest single day fatalities and cases.

Another bright spot was Covid critical patients’ tally coming down to 806 from 1,308 on Monday.

With 84 fatalities, the state’s death toll mounted to 3,926. Ten people each died of the contagion in Gurugram and Hisar, nine in Ambala, eight each in Rohtak and Jind, seven in Fatehabad, six in Bhiwani, four in Karnal, three each in Panchkula and Sirsa, and two each in Rewari, Kurukshetra, Palwal, Kaithal, and Nuh.

At least 24% of the cumulative fatalities across state pertain to Faridabad and Gurugram, as per data.

The recovery rate kept its downhill march as it came down to 80.33% from 80.88% on Monday and the positivity rate rose to 6.20% from 6.07% of a day earlier.

Against 35,523 samples taken on Monday, the health department took 47,198 samples on Tuesday.

Gurugram recorded the highest 3,684 fresh cases, Faridabad 1,330, Sonepat 940, Hisar 642, Ambala 332, Karnal 725, Panipat 564, Rohtak 313, Rewari 87, Panchkula 253, Kurukshetra 207, Yamunanagar 315, Sirsa 621, Mahendergarh 306, Bhiwani 145, Jhajjar 218, Palwal 60, Fatehabad 219, Kaithal 325, Jind 561, Nuh 37 and Charkhi Dadri 47.

The cumulative number of people tested positive so far stood at 4,47,754 and 3,59,699 patients have recovered from the contagion.

DIP IN VACCINATION

Haryana has vaccinated 37 lakh people so far and on Tuesday 33,665 people were vaccinated in the state.

In the past one week till Monday, 3.92 lakh people were vaccinated even as during April 12-19 period 6.27 lakh people received the shots.

According to Jind immunisation officer Dr Navneet Kumar, the speed of vaccination drive has slightly been reduced by the rising number of fresh cases.

“The staff is limited. Despite this, they are performing duties of vaccination and contact tracing. We have inoculated over 1.10 lakh people so far,” he said.

Dadri immunisation officer Dr Ashish Mann said that over 1,800 people were being given the jab everyday in district.

Jhajjar deputy civil surgeon Dr Ranbir Singh said that about 1.11 lakh people have received the first dose.

“The vaccination speed has decreased in the last one week as more people are appearing for testing and we can’t give vaccine during infection period. Currently, people are focusing on testing more than vaccination,” Dr Singh said.

MDU POSTPONES UG, PG EXAMS

The Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Tuesday postponed odd semester exams of undergraduate and postgraduate classes which are scheduled to start from May 1.

The decision to postpone the exam was taken due to rise in Covid cases.

Last week, the varsity had announced to conduct exams through online mode.

