With CM in Gujarat, Punjab govt in suspended animation: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to better focus on governing Punjab than going for electioneering excursions to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. “It looks like the government in Punjab is in suspended animation, Warring alleged in a statement, cautioning Mann that he should avoid imitating and blindly following the diktats of his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal. “Kejriwal Sahab can afford the luxury of long absence from Delhi since he does not hold any portfolio and it (Delhi) is just a city state and that too not a full-fledged one”, he said, while pointing out, “Punjab is a complex state with complex set of problems and it needs a full-time chief minister.” The Congress leader said that going for campaigning in other states once in a while is understandable, but this should not be done at the cost of one’s own duty and responsibility.

