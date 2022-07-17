With syndicate polls done, Panjab University turns attention to electing faculty deans

After the syndicate polls were held earlier this month, Panjab University (PU) is now in process to conduct the election for the deans of its various faculties that have been delayed by over a year now.

The varsity is likely to initiate the election process for the added members so that elections for faculty deans can be conducted. A senior university official said a notice for the same will be issued soon.

At PU, the deans of the faculties are elected by the senators, added members, professors and heads of departments.

The varsity is functioning in the absence of the faculty deans ever since the one-year term of deans of various faculties ended in January 2021 without the selection of their successors — since there was no senate and syndicate at that time because of the repeated delays in their election process due to Covid pandemic.

Polls for the senate, the apex governing body of PU, were eventually held between August and October last year after a year’s delay, after which the syndicate polls were held this month.

Added members

Added members to the faculty also participate in the election of deans. The senators assigned to each faculty can add to their number, according to the procedure laid down in the regulations, the persons residing within the territorial jurisdiction of the University who fulfil the prescribed qualifications. Two senators of the same faculty can add one member to the faculty.

According to the varsity calendar, each faculty elects its dean before January 31 every year, allowing the dean and secretary to hold office from February 1 to January 31 of the following year.

Speaking about the issue, PU senator Priyatosh Sharma said, “The faculty deans play a key role, it is important that varsity hold the election of deans which has been pending for over a year now.”

Why are deans important

Deans preside over faculty meetings where all academic work, including change in syllabus and new courses are decided. They are also members of committees for career advancement scheme (CAS) promotion and direct recruitment of teachers.

Additionally, the research degree committee that approves synopsis of students is also chaired by the dean of the respective faculties.

