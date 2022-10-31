With ‘very poor’ AQI in most cities, Haryana reports 112 farm fire cases

: The Air Quality of most of Haryana cities hovered between ‘very poor and ‘poor’ categories as the state reported 112 incidents of stubble burning on Sunday.

With this, the total number for active fire locations in the state reached 1,925.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highest 35 cases were reported in Fatehabad, followed by 17 in Ambala, 15 each in Jind and Kaithal, 9 each in Sirsa and Karnal, 7 in Kurukshetra and 4 in Yamunanagar, according to the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC).

As per the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), the industrial city of Faridabad has the worst air quality with and AQI of 383, categorised as ‘Very Poor’.

The air quality of Dharuhera ( 360), Manesar (355), Bahadurgarh (336), Charkhi Dadri (324), Gurugram (327), Hisar (324), Bhiwani (310), Kaithal (305) was also flashed as ‘very poor”.

Air quality of eight cities, including Sonepat (286), Rohtak (282), Jind (278), Kurukshetra (267), Panipat (254), Sirsa (245), Ambala (222), and Yamunanagar (213), was categorised as ‘Poor’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the officials of the state agriculture department, the stubble burning incidents have now shifted to Fatehabad, Jind and Sirsa districts as the harvesting in these districts is at its peak. Since the harvesting is almost complete in the northern districts, officials predicted that the incidents of farm fires may continue for the next couple of days.