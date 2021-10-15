Woman, 8-year-old daughter found murdered in Haryana’s Kaithal

A 36-year-old widow and her eight-year-old daughter were allegedly brutally murdered at their residence in Mohna village of Kaithal district.

The deceased have been identified as Geeta Devi and Smriti. Geeta’s 11-year-old son Saksham had also sustained injuries and is hospitalised.

Police officers associated with the investigation said the incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The bodies with multiple injuries from sharp-edged weapons were recovered from the house.

Police said the son survived the attack, reached his neighbours’ house and told them about the incident, who then informed the police.

After getting information, Kaithal superintendent of police (SP), along with a police team and FSL experts, reached the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

Later, the SP, in an interaction with the media, said the investigation was handed over to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and a few hours later, they arrested migrant labourer Ismail Ali alias Raju, 30, in the matter.

Police said the accused belonged to Tripura and he was working as a domestic help at the farmhouse of Darshan Singh, a relative of the deceased.

The SP said in preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused wanted to go back to his family in Tripura but did not have money so he killed Geeta and her daughter with an axe for money.

The SP said further investigation in the case is on and the accused has been booked on murder charges. He will be produced in court and police will seek his remand for further interrogation. The injured boy is out of danger and police will soon record his statement.

Reacting to the allegations of involvement of deceased’s relative Darshan Lal, the SP said this is part of investigation and as of now, Ismail is the prime accused.