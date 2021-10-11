Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, aide steal four gold chains from jewellery shop in Ludhiana
Woman, aide steal four gold chains from jewellery shop in Ludhiana

Posing as customers, a woman and her male aide allegedly stole four gold chains from a jewellery shop in the city’s famous Sarafa Bazar on Saturday
The woman was caught on camera slipping the gold chains into her bag. (HT File)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 12:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Posing as customers, a woman and her male aide allegedly stole four gold chains from a jewellery shop in the city’s famous Sarafa Bazar on Saturday. The incident has been captured on closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed inside the shop. The Division Number 4 police lodged an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated investigation.

Police have also procured the CCTV footage for identification of the accused.

Ritesh, the shop owner, said that on Saturday evening, the woman, who appeared to be pregnant, entered the shop with her son and a male aide, and asked him to show some gold chains. She was addressing her male aide as “brother”, Ritesh added.

“While I was busy showing them jewellery, the woman stole four gold chains from the box and slipped it into her bag. We realised that the chains were missing only after they left,” said the shop owner.

Division Number 4 station house officer, sub-inspector Jashpal Singh said a case of theft has been lodged against the unidentified accused.

He added that the accused had visited two other shops before visiting the shop of the victim, but failed to steal anything from those shops.

According to the shopkeeper, he has incurred a loss of 4 lakh in the crime.

