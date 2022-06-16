Woman among 7 held with drugs in Ludhiana

Seven people, including a woman, have been arrested with drugs in the past 24 hours in separate cases.

ASI Gurdeep Singh from the anti-narcotics cell said that 20-gram heroin was recovered from one Abhishek Bhoti, a resident of Valmiki Nagar.

Similarly, sub-inspector Balvir Singh from Salem Tabri police station, said that they nabbed two men, identified as Pawan Singh and Sarandeep Singh, with 15 grams of heroin while patrolling near Piru Banda colony.

ASI Bakhshish Singh of Meharban police station said that two youths were arrested with drugs after their scooter was stopped for checking. The duo has been identified as Sunil Kumar and Harinder Verma, residents of Model Colony, Jagirpur Road.

ASI Kamaljit Singh of Tibba police said that one Jaswinder Kumar was also arrested with 5-grams.

Inspector Ranbir Singh said that Tibba police nabbed a woman, identified as Shamma, a resident of New Punjabi Bagh, with 10-gram heroin.