Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Woman among two arrested with 1.5-kg opium

Haryana: Woman among two arrested with 1.5-kg opium

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
May 25, 2023 12:39 AM IST

They purchase opium from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and sell it at higher prices in Haryana and Punjab

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested by the Kurukshetra police for drug smuggling. The police have also recovered 1.5-kg opium from their possession.

They were arrested near Shahbad and during the interception, the police recovered opium from them.

The accused have been identified as Ratan Lal and Shamnoor of Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh.

They purchase opium from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and sell it at higher prices in Haryana and Punjab. They were arrested near Shahbad and during the interception, the police recovered opium from them. The police said the accused have been booked under the NDPS Act and were produced in a court which sent them to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ndps act uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP