: The crime investigation agency of the Karnal Police arrested a woman on charges of blackmailing a man by making his obscene video and demanding ₹30 lakh from him. Karnal woman held for blackmailing man

The police said that the accused has been identified as Ganga Devi alias Jyoti, resident of Manchuri village in Karnal district. The police said that two people who were also involved in the racket were still at large.

Pardeep Kumar, investigation officer, said that a Jind-based man had submitted a complaint on June 5. In his complaint, the man had alleged that a few days ago, he received a phone call from an unknown number and the caller introduced herself as Jyoti. Later, she called him to his flat in Karnal. When he went to her flat on June 5, two men came there and thrashed him.

They allegedly captured his obscene video and threatened to upload it on social media. They demanded a ransom of ₹30 lakh from him. The complainant alleged that the accused had extorted ₹50,000 from him.

The police have registered a case under section 323, 342, 379B and 389 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at sector 32-33 police station.

He said that during the investigation, it has been revealed that the woman is a commerce graduate and needed money to go aboard. Therefore, the woman with the help of two others hatched a conspiracy to extort money in this way.

Police said that the woman has been sent to judicial custody and efforts were on to nab the remaining accused.