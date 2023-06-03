Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kurukshetra woman held for duping man of 41 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 03, 2023 12:50 AM IST

A woman has been arrested by Kurukshetra police for allegedly duping a man of ?41 lakh on the pretext of helping him get a government job.

The accused has been identified as Mukesh Giri of Kurukshetra.

As per the police, the victim, Kanwar Pal of Mohana of Kaithal, had filed a complaint with the alleging that one Gurdeep Singh arranged his meeting with Mukesh, Jasdev, Saroj and Renu and they claimed that they could help his nephew Sushil in getting a government job.

He said on August 18, 2017, he paid 2 lakh to them and they promised that he will get a joining letter by December 31, 2017 and the victim paid 39 lakh more to them on different occasions. But later they failed to get him a joining letter and also did not return the money, following which he filed a police complaint. On his complaint, the police registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the woman has been arrested and she has been sent on four-day police remand for further interrogation. The investigation to arrest other accused is going on.

Topics
government job
