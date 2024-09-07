 Woman arrested in Kotkapura for sacrilege - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Woman arrested in Kotkapura for sacrilege

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Sep 07, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Faridkot superintendent of police (SP) Jasmeet Singh said, “A resident of Kotkapura had informed the police that he had found burnt pages of gutka sahab in a fire pit near his house. He is the woman’s tenant.”

A woman has been arrested for allegedly committing sacrilege by burning the pages of a gutka (prayer book) at her residence in Faridkot’s Kotkapura on Friday.

(HT File)
A woman has been arrested for allegedly committing sacrilege by burning the pages of a gutka (prayer book) at her residence in Faridkot’s Kotkapura on Friday. (HT File)

The SP further said that the complainant had retrieved the burnt pages and handed it over to the manager of gurdwara Chulla Sahib, Kotkapura.

The SP said they are withholding the woman’s identity due to security concerns.

The woman has been booked under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotkapura city police station.

