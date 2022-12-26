Woman arrested with 14 banned injections in Chandigarh

A woman was arrested with 14 buprenorphine injections near the government school in Sector 25D on Saturday. The accused, Lajo, 50, a resident of Sector 25 was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Sector 11 police station. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GGDSD College holds alumni meet

Chandigarh As part of Golden Jubilee celebrations, alumni meet was organised at Goswami Ganesh Dutta Santana Dharma, Sector 32, on Sunday. Around 300 college alumni and their families enjoyed the event.

New Year celebrations at CITCO hotels

CHANDIGARH CITCO’s Hotel Mountview, Hotel Shivalikview, and Hotel Parkview will be holding New Year celebrations. The hotels are offering attractive discounts and a lavish spread. Managing director CITCO Purva Garg said, “CITCO is a tourism entity, bringing the best food and celebration in this season of festivity.”

Tewari inaugurates open air gym in Dhanas

Chandigarh Former Union minister and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari inaugurated an open air gym at Dhanas Small Flat, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Keeping in view the health of the people in Dhanas during the pandemic, ₹5,00,000 was given from the MP fund to the Resident Welfare Association. Of that money, the civic body used ₹3,00,000 to build an open-air gym.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}