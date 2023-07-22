Another woman attacked by stray dog in Chandigarh’s Sector 28

In the third such incident in a month, a woman was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Sector 28 while she was out for a morning walk on Friday, evoking complaints from area residents.

The victim, Ram Kali, was out for a morning walk when stray dogs attacked her. (HT Photo)

“My wife, Ram Kali, went out for morning walk around 7.20 am, when she was bitten by the same pack of stray dogs who attacked two other women in the sector earlier this month. The dogs, brown and black in colour, have taken over the neighbourhood park, where they bite and threaten walkers,” said Bir Singh, who works as a cook in one of the houses in Sector 28.

Kali sustained serious injuries on her left leg and was treated at the anti-rabies clinic in Sector 19.

Earlier in the first week of July, two women were attacked by the same pack of stray dogs in Sector 28 within 48 hours. They were also attacked during their morning walk.

Locals said the aggressive canines continued to roam the streets, as the MC dog catchers expressed inability to relocate them or initiate any action, citing law provisions.

