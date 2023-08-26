Ludhiana: 1 booked for sharing woman’s morphed pics

A woman was booked by the Jamalpur police on Saturday for allegedly harassing a 27-year-old woman by morphing her pictures and posting them on social media.

HT Image

The accused was identified as Kavita Tiwari of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered on June 17 on the complaint of the victim’s father, a resident of Ahluwalia Colony of Jamalpur. He told the police that he came to know that someone had uploaded morphed pictures of his 27-year-old daughter on different social networking sites, including Instagram and Facebook, from an account named Aarti Mago.

Giving details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area A) Jatinder Singh said the FIR has been registered following an investigation. The police found that the social networking sites are being operated from a mobile phone number registered in the name of Kavita Tiwari of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A case under Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 66- C (identity theft), and 67-A (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information and Technology Act was registered at Jamalpur police station.

