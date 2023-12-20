Woman coach who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh protests outside Vidhan Sabha

The woman coach, who had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh reached the Haryana Secretariat and protested outside the assembly on Tuesday. Sandeep Singh has been opposing the allegations levelled against him. He is also regularly appearing in court during trial. (iStock)

Sandeep Singh, 37, is a former captain of the Indian hockey team and was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of the junior athletics coach. He had on January 1 given up his sports portfolio.

The woman said, “I got a pass and entered the gate of the secretariat at around 1.48 pm. Officially, I have tried to meet the senior leaders, but they have not listened to me. Today, I wanted to tell them not to support a criminal or protect me. Hence, I raised slogans that the government can continue torturing me but they cannot buy me or suppress me.”

The legal status

The trial is going on in the local court. Police have already submitted the chargesheet. As many as five applications have been moved by the complainant which includes seeking a copy of the chargesheet, day to day trial.

Sandeep’s counsel has filed a reply in all five applications. The case is now listed on January 6.

