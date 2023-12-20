close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman coach who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh protests outside Vidhan Sabha

Woman coach who levelled allegations of sexual harassment against minister Sandeep Singh protests outside Vidhan Sabha

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 20, 2023 08:54 AM IST

Sandeep Singh, 37, is a former captain of the Indian hockey team and was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of the junior athletics coach

The woman coach, who had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh reached the Haryana Secretariat and protested outside the assembly on Tuesday.

Sandeep Singh has been opposing the allegations levelled against him. He is also regularly appearing in court during trial. (iStock)
Sandeep Singh has been opposing the allegations levelled against him. He is also regularly appearing in court during trial. (iStock)

Sandeep Singh, 37, is a former captain of the Indian hockey team and was booked by Chandigarh Police on December 31, 2022, on the complaint of the junior athletics coach. He had on January 1 given up his sports portfolio.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

The woman said, “I got a pass and entered the gate of the secretariat at around 1.48 pm. Officially, I have tried to meet the senior leaders, but they have not listened to me. Today, I wanted to tell them not to support a criminal or protect me. Hence, I raised slogans that the government can continue torturing me but they cannot buy me or suppress me.”

The legal status

The trial is going on in the local court. Police have already submitted the chargesheet. As many as five applications have been moved by the complainant which includes seeking a copy of the chargesheet, day to day trial.

Sandeep’s counsel has filed a reply in all five applications. The case is now listed on January 6.

Sandeep Singh has been opposing the allegations levelled against him. He is also regularly appearing in court during trial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out