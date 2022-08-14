Woman crushed to death by bus in Rohtak

: A woman was crushed to death by a Haryana roadways bus at the Rohtak bus stand on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonia, 26, of Bhainsi village in the district. The incident took place when she was coming from her parental home in Panipat and de-boarded from the bus at the bus stand. She was crushed to death by another bus.

New-bus stand police-check –post in-charge Surender Singh said they have booked the bus driver, who is absconding, for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. ENDS