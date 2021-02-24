Woman, daughter found dead in house in Rohtak

The bodies of a woman and her six-year-old daughter were recovered from their rented house in Rohtak on Wednesday morning, police said.

“The woman’s husband is missing. We are on the lookout to question him,” city police station in-charge Rajesh Saini said.

He said the family’s domestic help found the woman and her daughter dead when she came to work in the morning. “There was froth coming out of their mouths. Prima facie it appears the woman and her daughter were poisoned and strangulated to death,” Saini said.

The bodies were sent to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) for post-mortem.

The woman belongs to a village in Rohtak district.