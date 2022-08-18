Woman, daughter killed in landslide in HP’s Chamba

A woman and her daughter were killed and two others got injured after getting hit by shooting stones between Dhanchho and Hadsar en route Manimahesh lake in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district late on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Devi, 34, and her daughter Avantika, 10, hailing from Lapiana village of Harchakian tehsil in Kangra district.

Chamba deputy superintendent of police (HQ) Abhimanyou Verma said the incident took place near Dunali. Injured Sahil Sharma from Una and Ganesh of Pathankot in Punjab were rushed to a local hospital.

Sharma, who was in critical condition, has been shifted to Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba. The Bharmour civil administration has given ₹25,000 immediate relief to the family of deceased.