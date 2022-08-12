Woman, daughter swept away in Ramban flash floods

A woman and her daughter were feared dead after they were swept away in a flash flood in Nera rivulet above Mehar area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said on Thursday.

Ramban SSP Mohita Sharma said, “The incident occurred following a downpour on Thursday afternoon that triggered a flash flood Nera rivulet, which entered the house of Shabir Ahmed just below Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Mehar. Panicked by water in their house, Shamima Bano and her daughter Rozia Bano came out of their house, but were swept away.”

“They are feared dead. The rivulet merges into Chenab river. Some vehicles have also been damaged in the area,” she added.

As per the reports, at least three houses were also damaged in the flash floods.

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked in Ramban

The heavy rainfall across the region also resulted in shooting stones and mudslides which blocked the 270km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramban district.

“The Jammu-Srinagar national highway has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban,” said a traffic police officer.

“Jammu-Srinagar is blocked at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban due to mudslides and shooting stones. However, Mughal Road and SSG road is open for vehicular movement,” he added.

Jammu city records 189.6mm in 24 hours, highest in 26 years

Jammu city recorded 189.6mm rain in 24 hours, the highest downpour in a day in almost 26 years, causing landslides and flash floods, meteorological department officials said on Thursday. The city had recorded 218.4 mm of rainfall on August 23, 1996.

There were flash floods in most of the rivers, including Tawi and Chenab, which inundated low-lying areas and damaged infrastructure.

(With inputs from PTI)