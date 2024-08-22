Woman dies at Ludhiana civil hospital, kin accuse staff of negligence

A woman died at the Civil Hospital on Thursday, allegedly due to the negligence of the staff. A woman died at the Civil Hospital on Thursday, allegedly due to the negligence of the staff. (HT File)

Her family has accused the staff of ignoring their requests to examine her after her condition started deteriorating.

According to the hospital authorities, Surinder Kaur was suffering from severe septicemia with acute renal failure and was admitted to the hospital on August 20.

Her son said that her condition had started to improve, but on Thursday morning she had a fever.

“She was recovering. She had started to talk and eat. But she started having fever in the morning. I requested the nurse to call a doctor, but she went inside her cabin. When I went there to ask to call the doctor again, she said that she’d come in five minutes and got busy on her phone,” said the deceased woman’s son.

“We didn’t find any nurse or doctor to help us,” he claimed.

Senior medical officer, Civil Hospital, Dr Harpreet Singh, said, “She was suffering from severe septicemia with acute renal failure. All her markers were way above normal. She was admitted on August 20 and by the next day all her tests were done, and we had put her on antibiotics. However, despite our efforts, we couldn’t save her and lost her in the morning.”

Responding to the family’s allegations, he said, “I am saddened by this incident. We have asked the family to register a written complaint and if we find any of our staff guilty, we will take appropriate action against them.”