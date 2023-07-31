Woman dies of cardiac arrest after liquor contractor, aides threaten her at her Ludhiana house

An elderly woman died of a cardiac arrest after a liquor contractor and his aides barged into her house in Abbupura village, Sidhwan Bet, on the pretext of a ‘raid’ to uncover storage of illicit liquor.

Kartaro Bai, a resident of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, the deceased’s kin stepped out to protest after laying the body on the road.

The accused has been identified as Inderjit Singh. The liquor contractor was accompanied by his aides Vijay Kumar, Bunty, Kuljeet Singh, Rajiv Singh and Jarnail Singh of Fatehgarh Sivia village.

A first information report was registered following the statement of Joginder Singh, the deceased’s son.In his complaint, he told police that the accused Inderjit Singh suspected his mother, Kartaro Bai, of storing and supplying illegal liquor in the area.

On Saturday, the accused and his aides allegedly barged into his mother’s house and started accusing her of storing illegal liquor. They allegedly stopped her from stepping out to call for help and threatened her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman suffered a cardiac arrest and fainted, following which the accused fled from the spot.

The complainant added that he rushed his mother to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Inspector Daljit Singh Gill, station house officer (SHO) at the Sidhwan Bet, said a FIR case under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.