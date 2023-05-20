Panipat couple jumps into canal; man rescued

A woman drowned and her husband was rescued after they allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a canal near Panipat city, said the police on Saturday.

As per the family members, they had an argument on Friday night and left home on a bike and jumped into the canal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. (HT file photo)

They have been identified as Sachina (25) and her husband Mohit (27), residents of Nagpal Colony in Panipat. As per the family members, they had an argument on Friday night and left home on a bike and jumped into the canal on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The locals spotted them and managed to rescue Mohit, while Sachina drowned. The police said Mohit had been admitted to the civil hospital, while the search operation to trace Sachina was on.

Mohit’s father Rajbir told the police that they got married two years ago and used to quarrel regularly. Sachina had attempted suicide twice in the past two years. The police said they have started investigation as per the statement of the family members.

