Woman held with opium at Ludhiana railway station

Published on Feb 20, 2023 01:36 AM IST

The accused was arrested on platform 2-3 of the Ludhiana railway station and had been involved in over three cases of smuggling of prohibited substances, police said

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

: The CIA branch of the Government Railway Police arrested a 43-year-old woman and recovered 1.8kg of opium from her possession, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Basudev Bhuiya, a resident of Chatra District in Jharkhand.

The accused was arrested on platform 2-3 of the Ludhiana railway station and had been involved in over three cases of smuggling of prohibited substances, police said.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh said that a case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the GRP Police Station Ludhiana.

He said that the accused was produced in the court and has been sent to two days of police remand.

GRP has recovered a total of 28.7kg of opium from Ludhiana railway station in 2022.

One killed in railway accident near Dholewal

A 35-year-old man was crushed under a moving train near the Dholewal flyover on Sunday. Police said that the accused was reportedly trying to cross the railway tracks when he was hit by Sutlej express at around 9 am.

The deceased has not been identified yet. Assistant sub-inspector, Government Railway Police Ramesh Chander said that the body of the deceased has been kept at a civil hospital mortuary for identification.

