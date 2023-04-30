Ludhiana: Woman among four arrested for electrician’s murder

A day after police found a half-burnt body of an electrician of Sahebana village, the police have arrested a woman, her husband, their son and nephew for in connection with the murder and disposing of the body.

The accused have been identified as Ramandeep Kaur alias Ramni of Bachittar Nagar near Sarpanch Colony in Jamalpur, her husband Sandeep Nagpal, their son Prince Kumar and their nephew Shivam of Moga. An aide, identified as Akash of Ferozepur, is yet to be arrested.

The police have also recovered a baseball bat and a rope used by the accused in the crime and seized a car and a motorcycle.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO at police station Jamalpur, said that after the victim was identified, his wife Surjit Kaur in her statement stated that Satwinder was in an illicit relationship with Ramandeep.

During investigation, it was revealed that Satwinder and Ramandeep had taken an accommodation on rent in Jamalpur colony to meet. On Friday night, Ramandeep had called Satwinder at the rented accommodation to meet her where she, with the help of her husband, nephew and aide Akash, assaulted Satwinder with blunt weapons and then strangled him to death. Thereafter, the accused took the body to Sahebana village and set it on fire.

According to the police, Satwinder used to spend his income on Ramandeep but now Satwinder was asking her to return his money. Therefore, to get rid of this dispute, she hatched the conspiracy and executed the crime with help of other accused.

A case under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Jamalpur police station.