Woman inmate gets bullet injury inside Ambala Central Jail

A 35-year-old woman inmate suffered a bullet injury inside Ambala central jail under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, identified as Reeta, an undertrial from Mullana area, was lodged in a case of rape and extortion, police said.

Doctors at the district civil hospital said the woman was brought to the emergency ward around 1pm after she complained of bleeding in her leg.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said the woman told doctors that she had suffered an injury after she fell on hearing a loud thumping voice.

“During examination, it was found that it was a bullet wound. Due to this, her lower leg was fractured. As per process, the bullet was removed and handed over to the police,” Dr Singh added.

Following the disclosure to doctors, forensic and crime teams led by a DSP and SHO Baldev Nagar visited the jail for investigation. Her family was also informed.

The source of fire was not clear till the filing of the report.

Investigators believe that the bullet was fired from a self-loading rifle (SLR), but they are yet to establish whether it was an accidental fire from inside or if someone had fired from outside the jail.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a case under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered at Baldev Nagar police station.

“We are questioning the jail staff on duty at the time of incident and the woman’s fellow inmates. We have also begun forensic examination, are checking closed-circuit television cameras. We have also roped in ballistic experts. The woman is still clueless on how she got hit by a bullet,” the SP added.

Jail authorities denied any negligence on their end.

Speaking to reporters late evening, jail superintendent Sanjeev Patter said no scuffle took place in any of the wards and the woman was sun gazing in the open when she reported bleeding.

“We have already checked all our ammunition and believe that it was not fired by anyone from the staff. We are suspecting that it was fired from outside,” the jailer added.