Haryana: Sonepat woman jumps into pond with two kids, one dies

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 21, 2023 11:53 PM IST

A spokesperson of the Sonepat police said the woman was facing household disputes, due to which she jumped into a village pond along with her two kids

A woman jumped into a pond with her two children in a Sonepat village, police said on Friday. Villagers managed to rescue the woman and one of her kids, while her five-year-old son drowned to death.

A spokesperson of the Sonepat police said the woman was facing household disputes, due to which she jumped into a village pond along with her two kids.

“On seeing her, a few villagers also jumped into the pond and rescued the woman and a child, but her son died. The boy’s body was sent to the civil hospital. Sonepat’s Sadar police were in process of registering a case in this regard,” the spokesperson added.

police death rescue children woman civil hospital friday pond
